Hustler Fund Will Be Shariah Compliant- President Ruto

The Hustler Fund will be recalibrated to allow Muslims to consume the product President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking on Monday, April 8 night at State House when he hosted the Iftar Dinner Ruto said packaging the Fund to be Shariah compliant will deepen financial inclusion in Kenya.

He noted that so far more than seven million Kenyans are benefiting from the Hustler Fund that is barely 16 months old.

“We will also adjust other Government financial instruments to comply with the Islamic Law,” he explained.

President Ruto added that the move will make available more funds to drive the country’s development.

He challenged religious leaders to be at the forefront of praying for the country.

“We are on track to making Kenya a better country for all. It is our responsibility to make it greater,” Ruto noted.

At the same time, Ruto announced that the government was amending the guidelines on ID cards.

The Head of State mentioned that the government would abolish vetting during the national ID card application process for members of certain ethnic groups.

President Ruto termed the vetting process discriminatory saying the process will be abolished by May.

“Every Kenyan should be treated equally. We have changed the old policy and have concluded the policy documents. Beginning May this year, there will no longer be vetting for people who want to get their IDs,” the president told Muslim leaders.

He added, “I will issue a policy document to ensure we have a mechanism similar to other Kenyans and don’t discriminate on the basis of religion or region.”

