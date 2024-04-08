President Ruto Orders Company Behind Fake Fertiliser Saga to Compensate Farmers

President William Ruto has directed a private company linked to the fake subsidized fertilizer saga to compensate farmers who had purchased the fertilizer.

Speaking on Monday, April 8 during the commissioning of Cemtech Limited Clinker Plant, West Pokot, Ruto said his government is working to ensure only legit fertilizer is sold to the farmers.

“Every farmer will get the correct fertilizer. Those few people who want to take advantage of food production, the company that was involved, should compensate farmers who bought fake fertilizer and they should be given new fertilizers free of charge,” he said.

President Ruto noted that the said company would face the law for distributing counterfeit and risking the lives of Kenyans in the process.

The Head of State on Monday morning made an impromptu visit to the Eldoret NCBP depot in Eldoret town and directed the board’s management to accelerate the distribution of the subsidized fertilizer on account of increased rains across the country.

The President explained that he is committed to ensuring enough food production to support more livelihoods.

“We are reducing the cost of farm inputs so that we can tackle hunger,” said Ruto.

President Ruto also noted that he will keep pushing for the reduction of fertilizer prices so as to make farming more profitable.

“And we do not want to confine this to maize cultivation. We are broadening our range of crops so that our earnings can go up.”

The Head of State mentioend that it is possible to turn farming into a lucrative venture.

“It is possible for agriculture to drive our industrialization and spur our exports,” he added.

