I Will Sell All My Property if Raila Becomes President- Miguna Miguna

Canada-based Kenyan barrister Miguna Miguna has vowed to sell all his property and denounce Kenyan citizenship if ODM leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga becomes president in the August 9 2022 general election.

”If Raila Odinga becomes president of Kenya, I’ll sell all my property there and renounce my citizenship,” Miguna Miguna wrote on his official Twitter account.

Miguna has been attacking the ODM leader for years now, expressing confidence that the ODM leader will never be president in Kenya. The former Raila Odinga’s chief strategist claims that the ODM leader is unfit to lead the country.

Mr. Odinga who recently turned 77, is aiming to try his 5th stab at the presidency, having lost in 1997,2007,2013, and twice in 2017.

Miguna and Raila Odinga’s relationship has been sour but turned worse after the controversial lawyer was deported to Canada in February 2018 after taking part in Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president.

it was later claimed by the Immigration department that Miguna was illegally in the country as he had denounced the Kenyan citizenship.

in 2018 a high court ruling by Justice Chacha Mwita directed that Miguna is a Kenyan citizen and should be allowed to be in the country. Mwita added that Miguna be compensated Ksh 7 million for his rights being violated.

Fast forward to 2022 several court orders have been issued to allow the lawyer to fly back in the country but authorities have ignored them. In November 2021, Miguna tried to jet back but red alerts were issued to airlines not to allow him to board.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy, Miguna Miguna on November 15 2021.