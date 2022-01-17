Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

I Will Sell All My Property if Raila Becomes President- Miguna Miguna

By

Published

99920226 gettyimages 912197680 1

Canada-based Kenyan barrister Miguna Miguna has vowed to sell all his property and denounce Kenyan citizenship if ODM leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga becomes president in the August 9 2022 general election.

”If Raila Odinga becomes president of Kenya, I’ll sell all my property there and renounce my citizenship,” Miguna Miguna wrote on his official Twitter account.

Miguna has been attacking the ODM leader for years now, expressing confidence that the ODM leader will never be president in Kenya. The former Raila Odinga’s chief strategist claims that the ODM leader is unfit to lead the country.

Mr. Odinga who recently turned 77, is aiming to try his 5th stab at the presidency, having lost in 1997,2007,2013, and twice in 2017.

Miguna and Raila Odinga’s relationship has been sour but turned worse after the controversial lawyer was deported to Canada in February 2018 after taking part in Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president.

it was later claimed by the Immigration department that Miguna was illegally in the country as he had denounced the Kenyan citizenship.

in 2018 a high court ruling by Justice Chacha Mwita directed that Miguna is a Kenyan citizen and should be allowed to be in the country. Mwita added that Miguna be compensated Ksh 7 million for his rights being violated.

Fast forward to 2022 several court orders have been issued to allow the lawyer to fly back in the country but authorities have ignored them. In November 2021, Miguna tried to jet back but red alerts were issued to airlines not to allow him to board.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy, Miguna Miguna on November 15 2021.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019