Politics

Inside Details of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 3-Day Visit to Dubai

By

Published

images 2022 02 14T193311.682

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to jet out of the country this evening ahead of a three-day visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, aimed at improving trade links between Kenya and the Gulf country.

While speaking to the press in Dubai ahead of the President’s arrival, Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE Kariuki Mugwe indicated that President Kenyatta’s visit to the Gulf state will be crowned by his attendance at a high-level business forum, presiding over Kenya’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai, and holding bilateral talks with the UAE leadership.

“The purpose of the President coming here is to showcase business and investment opportunities that are available in Kenya. And there are quite a number of them mostly in the investment areas.’’

“Those opportunities need to be made known not only to the UAE investors but also other investors in the world, we have actually invited a number of them among the 192 countries participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai,” Ambasador Mugwe stated.

images 2022 02 14T193318.426

Mugwe stated that the bilateral negotiations will aid in bridging the two countries’ massive trade deficit, which is currently skewed in favor of Dubai. Uhuru will be accompanied by members of the Kenyan business community with commercial interests in the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), founded in 1981, is a political and economic union comprised of six Arab countries surrounding the gulf. The counties include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

On his part, Kenya’s Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Amb. Peter Mwendwa, expressed gratitude to President Kenyatta for agreeing to grace Kenya’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai on 16th February.

“We feel very happy and privileged that our national leadership is leading from the front in terms of ensuring Kenya remains visible at the global arena. We are sure that this will bring us a lot of gains in terms of boosting our country’s economy,” Amb. Mwendwa said.

images 2022 02 14T193337.942

The Ambassador described Kenya’s participation in Expo 2020 as part of the country’s post-Covid recovery strategy, noting that it comes at a time when the country requires increased visibility in order to attract investment.

