Politics

Inside ICT CS Nominee Eliud Owalo’s Illustrious Consultancy Career

By

Published

Eliud Owalo 1

Eliud Owalo

ICT cabinet nominee Eliud Owalo has had quite an illustrious career journey. 

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Friday October 21, Owalo revealed that he had a 22 year experience in consultancy within the Human Resources Management field.

The former Kenyatta University student has been working as an economist, management consultant, and strategy expert since 2001. 

According to the ICT CS nominee, his areas of expertise include micro- and macroeconomic analyses, strategic planning, organizational restructuring, job evaluation, and strategic change management.

In addition, he has facilitated numerous management development programs in leadership, performance management, and change management.

Owalo has also served as the Managing Consultant of Eliud and Associates since the company’s inception on February 6, 2001.

He was the consultant for the development of the Ministry of Justice’s strategic plan in 2008, which he claims was voted the best strategic plan among ministries at the time.

His services have also benefited the Ministry of Lands, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Labour (twice), the Ministry of Heritage, the Ministry of Cooperative Development, and the Ministry of State for Provincial Administration and National Security.

He has created strategies for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya School of Government, Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), and the Kenya Competition Authority.

Owalo was a member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and a member of the economic advisory team that developed the bottom-up economic model in the most recent general election. In addition, he was a member of the team that drafted the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

He also served as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s Deputy Secretary General in charge of policy and strategy.

Also Read: ICT CS Nominee Eliud Owalo Hints at Renaming and Rebranding KBC

