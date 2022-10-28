Inside President William Ruto’s Plan to Install Internet in all Kenyan Schools

President William Ruto is planning to install internet in all Kenyan schools in a move to keep the pace of the shifting job market that requires technological advancement.

The Head of State on Thursday, October 28 stated that he will partner with Google so that the tech giant will train school children in emerging trends in their field of study.

“To empower young Kenyans with competitive skills at the earliest possibility, there is a real opportunity for partnership in implementing Google’s Computer Science Unplugged curriculum to prepare the next generation of the globally relevant digital workforce. We have our eyes firmly fixed on winning and maintaining global leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

“It is our plan to ensure that Kenya can plug into and service international supply chains from a strong competitive position,” President Ruto stated.

The President continued by saying that using technology would eventually help Kenyans find employment.

“Business process outsourcing offers real opportunities for our young, highly educated, motivated and productive people.

“Kenya must raise its competitiveness and claim its share of this job creator and income generator in order to raise the contribution of the digital workforce to the economy,” Ruto stated.

In addition, he urged the multinational telecom giant to collaborate with local enterprises, particularly those in the Juakali sector, to combine technology and their expertise. According to him, this will make it possible for many Kenyans to sell their goods on a global scale.

“Our tremendous informal sector, whose MSMEs employ 85 percent of non-farm labour, as well as our agricultural sector, which contributes half of our GDP and provides incomes for two-thirds of Kenyan households, can become a force to reckon with if it organizes itself in the digital economy,” he stated.

