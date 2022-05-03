Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan to Strengthen his Presidential Campaign Team Raila Presidential Campaign

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 04 16 09 28 20 53
Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has unveiled a plan to bolster his vote-gathering efforts across the country.

Speaking ln Tuesday May 3 in Kiambu Odinga stated that committees will be formed at the ward, county, and national levels before collaborating with the national secretariat to ensure the campaign’s success.

The Azimio coalition leader urged hopefuls to serve as a conduit between him and the populace as he strives to rise to the country’s highest seat on August 9th.

images 2022 03 17T101324.323

Additionally, the former prime minister stated during the meeting that his team of experts tasked with developing his manifesto will be ready to unveil the document that will serve as the foundation for the Azimio campaigns next week.

Simultaneously, he urged Azimio-aligned candidates in Central Kenya not to be ashamed of promoting his political agenda in the region, saying that it was the only way to ensure victory.

Raila Odinga was accompanied by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Murithi, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Lari Member of Parliament Johna Mburu, and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

IMG 20220503 154503

Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

His plans come at a time when he is under pressure to pick his running mate with his top allies interested in the seat.

The ODM leader is set to announce his choice on May 10.

Read Also: Powerful Post Kalonzo Will Get in the Raila Government if He Misses the Running Mate Slot

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020