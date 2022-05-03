Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan to Strengthen his Presidential Campaign Team Raila Presidential Campaign



Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has unveiled a plan to bolster his vote-gathering efforts across the country.

Speaking ln Tuesday May 3 in Kiambu Odinga stated that committees will be formed at the ward, county, and national levels before collaborating with the national secretariat to ensure the campaign’s success.

The Azimio coalition leader urged hopefuls to serve as a conduit between him and the populace as he strives to rise to the country’s highest seat on August 9th.

Additionally, the former prime minister stated during the meeting that his team of experts tasked with developing his manifesto will be ready to unveil the document that will serve as the foundation for the Azimio campaigns next week.

Simultaneously, he urged Azimio-aligned candidates in Central Kenya not to be ashamed of promoting his political agenda in the region, saying that it was the only way to ensure victory.

Raila Odinga was accompanied by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Murithi, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Lari Member of Parliament Johna Mburu, and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

His plans come at a time when he is under pressure to pick his running mate with his top allies interested in the seat.

The ODM leader is set to announce his choice on May 10.

