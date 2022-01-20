Inside William Ruto’s New Tactic To Beat Raila Hands Down in the August Polls

Deputy President William Ruto has shifted from his grassroots tactic, opting to deploy small focus groups, which are targeting local expatriate communities.

The Deputy President’s presidential campaign organization has deployed powerful politicians to promote the hustler agenda among members of their own tribes living outside their native regions.

Ruto will deploy same-language speaking politicians on places populated by their diaspora tribes under the new plan to penetrate rivals’ strongholds.

The strategy is a novel political strategy for outsmarting competitors ahead of the August 9 polls.

“We have decided that henceforth, we shall have groups of politicians visiting various parts of the country to specifically speak to their brothers and sisters living in the local diaspora,” Rigathi Gachagua told the Star newspaper.

According to the Mathira MP, the new strategy aims at employing a personalized political approach that will connect people with their first language to popularize the hustler nation.

“You will be seeing hustler nation politicians from the Kikuyu community moving across the country speaking with members of the kikuyu community living outside Kikuyuland,” Gachagua noted.

DP Ruto will not accompany native speakers to such meetings in order to avoid sending a tribalistic message as he strives to build national support for his presidential campaign.

Kikuyu politicians aligned with Ruto have been camped in the Rift Valley for the past few days where they are popularizing the hustler narrative to Mt Kenya natives.

The Kisii politicians, led by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, are the other group of politicians that will be using the strategy to popularize the hustler nation.

The Kisii community, which is regarded as one of the country’s most entrepreneurial, is dispersed across the country and is a significant voting bloc.

The Somali community, which will be represented by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and a slew of Ruto loyalists is also aimed in the new tactic.