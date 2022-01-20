Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside William Ruto’s New Tactic To Beat Raila Hands Down in the August Polls

By

Published

20220119 083115

Deputy President William Ruto has shifted from his grassroots tactic, opting to deploy small focus groups, which are targeting local expatriate communities.

The Deputy President’s presidential campaign organization has deployed powerful politicians to promote the hustler agenda among members of their own tribes living outside their native regions.

Ruto will deploy same-language speaking politicians on places populated by their diaspora tribes under the new plan to penetrate rivals’ strongholds.

The strategy is a novel political strategy for outsmarting competitors ahead of the August 9 polls.

“We have decided that henceforth, we shall have groups of politicians visiting various parts of the country to specifically speak to their brothers and sisters living in the local diaspora,” Rigathi Gachagua told the Star newspaper.

Ruto suppoter

According to the Mathira MP, the new strategy aims at employing a personalized political approach that will connect people with their first language to popularize the hustler nation.

“You will be seeing hustler nation politicians from the Kikuyu community moving across the country speaking with members of the kikuyu community living outside Kikuyuland,” Gachagua noted.

DP Ruto will not accompany native speakers to such meetings in order to avoid sending a tribalistic message as he strives to build national support for his presidential campaign.

Kikuyu politicians aligned with Ruto have been camped in the Rift Valley for the past few days where they are popularizing the hustler narrative to Mt Kenya natives.

The Kisii politicians, led by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, are the other group of politicians that will be using the strategy to popularize the hustler nation.

20220113 184231

The Kisii community, which is regarded as one of the country’s most entrepreneurial, is dispersed across the country and is a significant voting bloc.

The Somali community, which will be represented by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and a slew of Ruto loyalists is also aimed in the new tactic.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019