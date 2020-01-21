Jaguar Visits Industrial Area Prisons With Special Gift for Babu Owino

(DRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino will sleep in comfort at the Industrial Area Remand Prison after receiving a Heavy Duty Mattress from his colleague in Parliament, Charles Njagua alias Jaguar.

The Starehe MP announced that he had donated 200 mattresses to the prison located in his constituency. Taking to social media, Jaguar said he believes prisoners should be comfortable as they wait for the outcome of their cases.

“Today I will donate over 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison, Starehe. I believe that remandees should be as comfortable as possible as they await the outcome of their cases,” reads a post on Jaguar’s Twitter page.

Though they were ordinary mattresses, Jaguar said there was a special Heavy Duty mattress meant for Babu Owino.

“My colleague, Hon. Babu Owino, will benefit from one of the heavy-duty mattresses,” he said.

Babu is remanded at the notorious prison for seven days following a case in which he is accused of trying to kill DJ Evolve.

The MP allegedly shot the DJ at a Nairobi club on Friday last week. He is also accused of misusing his firearm. He has denied both charges.

Jaguar and Babu Owino have had a frosty relationship since exchanging blows at parliament buildings in October 2017. Jaguar attacked Babu Owino for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In November 2018, Parliament ordered the two first time legislators to apologise for disrespecting the house.