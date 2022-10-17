Connect with us

Justine Muturi Reveals How He Made His Ksh 700  Fortune

Justine Muturi

Attorney General nominee Justine Muturi has revealed that his net worth stands at Ksh 700 Million. 

While appearing before a  15-member vetting committee in Parliament on Monday, the former National Assembly Speaker stated that his sources of income are his farming businesses and consultancy services. 

“Mr. Chairman, I have been a very modest public servant and my net worth is currently estimated at just Ksh 700 million. ” 

” Currently from my activities as a farmer and through consultancies that I do from time to time, I get rewards. Otherwise, I am now a retired speaker so I ought to get my pension and I expect that what I will earn from the public coffers should be governed by the designated State officers act of 2015,” Muturi stated. 

Muturi’s statement comes less than a year after he declared his wealth to be Ksh 300 million.

In a social media engagement forum in November 2022 Muturi stated that he had used bank loans to run multiple businesses.

He also stated that his 36-year contribution to the civil service increased his wealth.

“I am worth approximately Ksh300 million most of my property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years. I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret,” Justine Muturi said at the time. 

He also revealed that he owns commercial property that pushed his net worth to the Sh300 million mark.

Muturi was the second individual to be vetted on Monday after Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi. 

The former ANC party leader in his session with the committee revealed that he has a net worth of Ksh 4 billion. 

Also Read: Musalia Mudavadi Discloses How He made his Ksh 4 Billion Net Worth

