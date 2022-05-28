Kalonzo Reveals What He Wants From Raila Before Rejoining Azimio 

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party has sent demands to Raila Odinga on what it should get before rejoining the camp.

According to a report done by a local daily, the Kalonzo led party wants at least four cabinet slots on top of the Chief Cabinet Secretary post offered by Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Odinga.

The 4 cabinet slots Wiper wants include; Energy, Water, Health and Tourism ministries.

Wiper also wants 30% of diplomatic posts should Azimio win the August 9 general elections.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s tribe’s Ukambani adversaries Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have also weighed in, saying Raila Odinga should not treat Kalonzo Musyoka differently if he rejoins Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Coalition.

Prof Kivutha Kibwana, who is in charge of Azimio campaigns in Makueni, Machakos, and Kitui counties, asked that any negotiations with Mr Musyoka include leaders of affiliate parties.

“Finally, Wiper has decided to join Azimio about two months to elections. Dialogue with Azimio leadership must involve those of us who have been selling Azimio in the region; those who did the heavy lifting,” Governor Kibwana says.

Governor Ngilu allegedly stated that she was willing to take over as Chief Cabinet Secretary if Kalonzo Musyoka does not return to Azimio.

This comes as Kalonzo Musyoka has been ruled out of the presidential election on August 9 due to a technicality with the electoral commission.

Kalonzo Musyoka failed to submit a list of his supporters in the required Microsoft Excel sheet, according to details.

He is one of four political party candidates and nine independents who did not meet the IEBC’s rigorous requirements of 48,000 supporters from at least 24 counties, as well as correct presentation of supporters’ names and copies of their national identity cards.

The former Vice President is set to address the nation on Monday at his Command Center where he will reveal his way foward.

