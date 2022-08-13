Kenya Kwanza Set to Control Senate After Bagging Majority Seats

If the recently released senatorial results are any indication, William Ruto, a candidate for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, will be numerically stronger in the Senate than Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

In the elections held on August 9th, parties linked with the Kenya Kwanza coalition helped 24 senators-to-be earn their seats, while the Azimio La Umoja coalition party secured a total of 23 seats.

In DP Ruto’s home turf of the Rift Valley, the majority of the Kenya Kwanza faction’s senators-elect won, while the alliance also had substantial gains in the Mt. Kenya region.

Kenya Kwanza likewise bagged a single senate seat each in Kakamega, Marsabit and Tana River Counties.

“It is now official; Kenya Kwanza controls the Senate. Thank youKenyans for the trust,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen posted on Twitter on Friday.

In the 2017 General Election, Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) camp won 20 senate seats while outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee won 27 of the possible 47 senate seats.

Before the election, Dr. Ruto had expressed confidence that, regardless of whether he wins the presidency, he will control both the National Assembly and the Senate.

UDA fielded 261 candidates for the National Assembly out of 290 constituencies nationwide, with additional candidates fielded by Kenya Kwanza Alliance partner parties.

Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya, friends of Dr. Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, have supported 71 and 34 National Assembly candidates, respectively.

UDA submitted 38 candidates for 47 Senate seats. In addition, 43 people ran for county Woman Representative.

Also Read: List of 7 Female Politicians Who Have Been Elected as Governors