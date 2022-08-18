Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenya Kwanza To Take Full Control of the National Assembly As UDM Dumps Raila Raila for Ruto 

By

Published

20220818 172122

President elect William Ruto’s has received a huge boost in controlling the National assembly after the United Democratic Movement (UDM)  party joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Thursday.

The party led by Mandera  Senator-elect Ali Roba on Thursday held a meeting with Dr. Ruto at his Karen Residence. 

Among the leaders who were in the meeting are Marsabit Governor-elect Mohamed Ali and former CS Mohamed Adan who is the new Mandera County Governor. 

Others leaders in attendance were Deputy Governor-Elect Mandera Ali Maalim, Wajir Senator-Elect Abbas Sheikh, MPs Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Kullow Hassan (Banisa), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), AbdulEnrahim Haro (Mandera South) and Adan Haji (Mandera West).

The UDM party shocked many people in last week’s general election after winning two governorships, seven parliamentary seats, and at least 35 ward representatives in last week’s elections.

20220818 172125

Legally, the UDM party is still part of the Azimio coalition and can only leave in December. 

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is now set to control the Council of Governors, the Senate and the National assembly.  

The new details come after the President elect on Thursday stated that 10 independent members of parliament agreed to join his Camp.  

The Kenya Kwanza had already gotten 159 members but with the recent developments it is set to have 176 MPs. 

UDA, which has the majority Mps in the camp, is also set to be given the highest number of slots in the nominations. 

In the senate Kenya Kwanza has sealed its majority with the defection of Ali Roba. It will now have 25 senators while ODM will have 22. 

This will see Kenya Kwanza pick the National Assembly Speaker, Senate Speaker and Chairman of the council of Governors. 

Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi are the two names poised to become the next Speakers in Senate and National assembly according to the Kenya Kwanza agreement. 

Also Read: List of African Leaders Who Have Sent Congratulatory Messages To Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020