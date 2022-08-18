Kenya Kwanza To Take Full Control of the National Assembly As UDM Dumps Raila Raila for Ruto 

President elect William Ruto’s has received a huge boost in controlling the National assembly after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Thursday.

The party led by Mandera Senator-elect Ali Roba on Thursday held a meeting with Dr. Ruto at his Karen Residence.

Among the leaders who were in the meeting are Marsabit Governor-elect Mohamed Ali and former CS Mohamed Adan who is the new Mandera County Governor.

Others leaders in attendance were Deputy Governor-Elect Mandera Ali Maalim, Wajir Senator-Elect Abbas Sheikh, MPs Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Kullow Hassan (Banisa), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), AbdulEnrahim Haro (Mandera South) and Adan Haji (Mandera West).

The UDM party shocked many people in last week’s general election after winning two governorships, seven parliamentary seats, and at least 35 ward representatives in last week’s elections.

Legally, the UDM party is still part of the Azimio coalition and can only leave in December.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is now set to control the Council of Governors, the Senate and the National assembly.

The new details come after the President elect on Thursday stated that 10 independent members of parliament agreed to join his Camp.

The Kenya Kwanza had already gotten 159 members but with the recent developments it is set to have 176 MPs.

UDA, which has the majority Mps in the camp, is also set to be given the highest number of slots in the nominations.

In the senate Kenya Kwanza has sealed its majority with the defection of Ali Roba. It will now have 25 senators while ODM will have 22.

This will see Kenya Kwanza pick the National Assembly Speaker, Senate Speaker and Chairman of the council of Governors.

Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi are the two names poised to become the next Speakers in Senate and National assembly according to the Kenya Kwanza agreement.

Also Read: List of African Leaders Who Have Sent Congratulatory Messages To Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto