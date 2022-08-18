List of African Leaders Who Have Sent Congratulatory Messages To Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto

A number of African heads of states have sent congratulatory messages to William Ruto after he emerged victorious in the general elections held last week.

Below are African Heads of states who have congratulated Ruto.

Muhammadu Buhari – Nigeria

“I congratulate the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the August 9, 2022, general elections. I wish him a successful inauguration and tenure in office while looking forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between Nigeria and Kenya.”

Paul Kagame – Rwanda

“On behalf of the Government and People of Rwanda, I congratulate our Brothers and Sisters, the People of Kenya, for conducting peaceful elections on 9 August, 2022. I also congratulate H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the President-Elect.”

Cyril Ramaphosa – South Africa

“I offer my warm congratulations to the President-elect of the Republic of Kenya. A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of #TheAfricaWeWant.”

Samia Suluhu – Tanzania

“I congratulate the people of Kenya on their peaceful general election and the subsequent announcement of Dr. William Ruto as President-elect. We look forward to continuing working together with our brothers and sisters in Kenya to strengthen our historically close ties. Tuko Pamoja.”

Yoweri Museveni – Uganda

“On behalf of all Ugandans, I congratulate Your Excellency William Ruto upon your election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa – Zimbabwe

” Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya.I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction.”

Evariste Ndayishimiye – Burundi

“My heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect and the people of Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections. We urge all the parties to preserve peace, and disputes are resolved by existing competent legal mechanisms.”

