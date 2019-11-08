Khalwale Blames Mariga Loss on Mudavadi and Wetangula

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has claimed that Jubilee Candidate in Kibra by-elections MacDonald Mariga would have won the race were it not for ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

Mariga emerged second in the highly contested polls with 11,280 votes, which was less than half of what ODM’s Imran Okoth got.

But Khalwale has insisted that the results could have been different if Mudavadi and Wetangula had not fielded candidates in the race. ANC’s Eliud Owalo came a distant third with 5,275 votes while Ford Kenya’s Butichi Khamisi got 260 votes. Khalwale said these were Mariga’s spoilt votes.

Prior to the by-elections, Kibra had been branded a Luhya versus Luo contest. The first four candidates were from the two communities. Whereas Khalwale had asked Luos to support a Luhya candidate, the two senior-most Luhya politicians (Mudavadi and Wetangula) fielded different candidates. All Luos are believed to have voted for Imran Okoth.

Only Luos voted for Imran Okoth. All other tribes were intimidated with anyone speaking another language blocked from polling stations. Even Nubians couldn’t vote. Few who managed to sneak in voted for Mariga. This should worry us. #Kibradecides — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 8, 2019

Khalwale, a Kakamega Gubernatorial Aspirant in the 2017 elections, has also accused ODM goons of intimidating voters. He said thousands of female voters who would have voted for Mariga did not turn up at polling stations.

Congratulations @MarigaOfficial for this result.

1. @MusaliaMudavadi & @Wetangulam spoilt ua 5,275 & 260 votes respectively through their candidates

2. Thousands of ua would be female voters were scared off by those @TheODMparty goons.

U are the winner! pic.twitter.com/tNMkXUSFAw — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) November 8, 2019

According to IEBC, only 35% of voters turned out to vote in Thursday’s poll. Could it be true that ODM was intimidating voters?

Speaking after casting his vote at the old Kibera Primary School, Raila asked residents to guard the bedroom from outsiders.

“We are in our bedroom and I want to ask our people to protect our bedroom against infiltrators and outsiders,” Raila said.

Khalwale himself was on the ground in Kibra and he at one time had to arm himself with stones after being attacked by rowdy youth.

