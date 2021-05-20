Kimunya Finally Speaks After Video Vowing To Resign If Jubilee Loses In Rurii by-election

Parliament majority leader Amos Kimunya has reacted to a viral video in which he was captured swearing to resign incase Jubliee Party lost in the Rurii ward by-election.
The video emerged just hours after UDA’s Francis Muraya won in Rurii.
Addressing the video, Kimunya said that his comments come with the territory.
“These are political issues that you do,” he said.
“Unfortunately for me, I did not consult the people of Kipipiri that I represent. Resigning is a fundamental issue that requires public participation. When I consult enough, I doubt if the people of Kipipiri will allow me to bear the consequence on a matter of another constituency.”
In the video, Kimunya threatened that losing the Nyandarua seat might force him to step down as Jubilee majority leader.
“I wouldn’t want to hear, as the majority leader of Jubilee, that the party has failed to win a seat in Nyandarua, I would resign,” Kimunya said.
Jubilee party has suffered an embarrassing loss in the just concluded by-elections bearing in mind that they lost in Rurii Ward in Nyandarua, Bonchari constituency in Kisii and Juja constituency.
