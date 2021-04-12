Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kipyegon Kenei’s Father Vows To Revive Murder Case, Says Ruto Has Been Avoiding Him

QMG

By

Published

Kipyegon Kenei's Father Vows To Revive Murder Case, Says Ruto Has Been Avoiding Him

The late Kipyegon Kenei’s father, John Chesang, while speaking in a KTN News feature, vowed that he won’t rest until his son’s killers are behind bars.

Kenie, a bodyguard attached to DP William Ruto’s office, was found dead on February 21, 202o. Ruto promised to help solve the controversial murder case but according to Chesang, he has been avoiding him ever since.

“Since then, no action has been taken and we have not communicated in any form whatsoever,” said Chesang in the feature that aired on Sunday, April 11.

“We, the family, were expecting to see him (Ruto) because he had claimed that he would have been the target instead of Kenei. What action has he taken?

Kipyegon Kenei's Father Vows To Revive Murder Case, Says Ruto Has Been Avoiding Him

“He was also blaming the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations). Why has he not informed us of any other entity he is using to carry out the investigations? He does not want DCI and FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations), what does he want?.”

Chesang claims Ruto promised to give support to the family in a closed meeting between him and the family.

The family, however, says are in pain because they can see DP’s office has moved on and already forgotten about their son.

“We just see him go about his business,” he said.

“We are truly hurt. Our son worked in that office for seven and a half years. Why has the office not given him any respect?”

The 33-year-old was found dead in his Nairobi’s Villa France Estate in February 2020. He was to record a statement in connection to the fake Ksh39 billion arms deal.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021