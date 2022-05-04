Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of 8 Politicians Running For the Nyamira Gubernatorial Seat

By

Published

Full list of all Nyamira governor aspirants 2022 Amos Nyaribo succession race

The battle for Nyamira Governorship has gained momentum with 8 contestants aiming for the seat.

Incumbent Governor Amos Nyaribo will be aiming to retain his seat Progressive Alliance Party (UPA)

Other aspirants include Walter Nyambati (UDA), Ben Momanyi (Wiper), Timothy Bosire (ODM), Joseph Kiangoi (ANC), Reuben Marwanga (Kanu), Mwancha Okioma (Jubilee) and James Kemoni (PNU).

Clanism is expected to be a major factor in the race. Abagetutu and Abagirango are the two prominent clans in the county. Abagirango have outdone the Abagetutu in the past two general elections. 

Nyaribo has settled on former West Mugirango MP James Gesami as his deputy, while Walter Nyambati has picked  Ereneo Nyakiba as his running mate.

Read Also: Four Powerful Kisii Politicians Who have Ditched Ruto For Raila Odinga

Borabu legislator Ben Momanyi has named Tom Otuto who hails from West Mugirango. Kiangoi has chosen Julius Mokogi, a banker and entrepreneur, as his running mate while Mwancho Okioma has picked Moi University lecturer Charles Nyandusi as his deputy.

Timothy Bosire, James Kemoni and Reuben Marwanga are yet to name their running mates with the IEBC deadline set on May 16.

Amos Nyaribo will face a tough time in being elected following claims of mismanaging the county funds and resources. 

He is also accused by members of the county assembly of failing to release bursary payments on time. 

Read Also: All Systems go as US Based Lawyer becomes the new entrant to Nyamira Gubernatorial Race

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020