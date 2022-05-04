List of 8 Politicians Running For the Nyamira Gubernatorial Seat

The battle for Nyamira Governorship has gained momentum with 8 contestants aiming for the seat.

Incumbent Governor Amos Nyaribo will be aiming to retain his seat Progressive Alliance Party (UPA)

Other aspirants include Walter Nyambati (UDA), Ben Momanyi (Wiper), Timothy Bosire (ODM), Joseph Kiangoi (ANC), Reuben Marwanga (Kanu), Mwancha Okioma (Jubilee) and James Kemoni (PNU).

Clanism is expected to be a major factor in the race. Abagetutu and Abagirango are the two prominent clans in the county. Abagirango have outdone the Abagetutu in the past two general elections.

Nyaribo has settled on former West Mugirango MP James Gesami as his deputy, while Walter Nyambati has picked Ereneo Nyakiba as his running mate.

Borabu legislator Ben Momanyi has named Tom Otuto who hails from West Mugirango. Kiangoi has chosen Julius Mokogi, a banker and entrepreneur, as his running mate while Mwancho Okioma has picked Moi University lecturer Charles Nyandusi as his deputy.

Timothy Bosire, James Kemoni and Reuben Marwanga are yet to name their running mates with the IEBC deadline set on May 16.

Amos Nyaribo will face a tough time in being elected following claims of mismanaging the county funds and resources.

He is also accused by members of the county assembly of failing to release bursary payments on time.

