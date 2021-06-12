All Systems go as US Based Lawyer becomes the new entrant for Nyamira Gubernatorial Race

(KDRTV News Minneapolis)-The entrance of a US-based Lawyer to the Nyamira Gubernatorial race has now complicated the matrix of the Nyamira race pitying the current Governor Mr. Nyaribo and another battery of contenders who are eying the coveted seat of the County top Executive.

Mr. Henry Ongeri, a soft-spoken and astute immigration Lawyer who has practiced law in the United States for over 10 years has decided to run as a Governor of Nyamira County in the 2022 general election and has sent shockwaves across the County which he alleges has been run down by an inept and corrupt system which has no goodwill of the electorate and wants to change the narrative and help the Agricultural rich county to its former glory with the injection of fresh ideas which he believes will turn around the County to a development trajectory.

Speaking while launching his Bwakire Se Movement in Minneapolis, the Lawyer turned politician promised his competitors a bruising duel when the IEBC will officially declare the seat vacant. The campaigns start in earnest early next year.

There are many contenders in the race with a rumor that the current Senator Okong’o Omogeni has hinted that he will be gunning for the Governor’s seat. Current sitting and former Members of parliament have also shown interest.

Other rumors have also indicated that the Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Dr. Fred Matiangi is also poised to run for the same seat, complicating the equation.

Henry Ongeri told his supporters that he has the credentials and the goodwill of the electorate to beat all his competitors or opponents and emerge victorious early in the morning of the voting day and urged them to join his bandwagon to beat rampant corruption and abuse of power if elected.

Many speakers who attended the function heaped praises on Mr. Ongeri whom they described as honest, straightforward, focused and, intelligent.

Mr. Henry Ongeri’s Law firm TransAlantic/ Ongeri- Antolak was a former employer to the current Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.