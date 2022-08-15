The outcome of the 2022 general election will see a mix of seasoned senators and fresh faces dominating the next Senate.
Veteran politician James Agrey Orengo will not be in the next senate house after being elected governor of Siaya. Kipchumba Murkomen, on the other hand, is anticipated to be among the more seasoned leaders in the House after winning a third term.
Following his defeat in the Baringo senatorial campaign, Gideon Moi, like Mithika Linturi, who lost the Meru County governor’s race, won’t be seen in the Senate’s hallways any longer.
The house has also seen new comers such as Keroche brewaries CEO Tabitha Karanja, Karungo Thangwa and Jackson Mandago.
Below is a list of Senators who have been announced so far.
- Tabitha Karanja – Nakuru County – UDA
- William Kiptumo – Baringo County – UDA
- Bonny Khalwale – Kakamega County – UDA
- Eddy Oketch – Migori County – ODM
- Okong’o Omogeni – Nyamira County – ODM
- Allan Chesang – Trans Nzoia County – UDA
- Mwenda Gataya – Tharaka Nithi County – UDA
- Faki Mwinyihaji – Mombasa County – ODM
- John Methu – Nyandarua County – UDA
- Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen – Elgeyo Marakwet County – UDA
- Okoiti Okiyah Omtatah – Busia County – NRA
- Godfrey Osotsi – Vihiga County – ODM
- Oburu Oginga Odinga – Siaya County – ODM
- Tom Odhiambo Ojienda – Kisumu County – ODM
- Moses Otieno Kajwang – Homabay County – ODM
- Samson Cherargei – Nandi County – UDA
- Agnes Kavindu – Machakos County – Wiper
- Enock Wambua – Kitui County – Wiper
- Joseph Kamau – Lamu County – Jubilee
- Samuel Seki – Kajiado County – UDA
- Ali Roba – Mandera County – UDM
- Daniel Maanzo – Makueni County – Wiper
- Edwin Sifuna- Nairobi County- ODM
- Jackson Arap Mandago – Uasin Gishu County – UDA
- Haji Abdulkadir Haji – Garissa County – Jubilee
- Danson Buya Mungatana – Tana River County – UDA
- Issa Boy – Kwale County – ODM
- Julius Murgor – Pokot West County – UDA
- Hillary Sigei – Bomet County – UDA
- Karungo Thangwa- Kiambu County- UDA
