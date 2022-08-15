The outcome of the 2022 general election will see a mix of seasoned senators and fresh faces dominating the next Senate.

Veteran politician James Agrey Orengo will not be in the next senate house after being elected governor of Siaya. Kipchumba Murkomen, on the other hand, is anticipated to be among the more seasoned leaders in the House after winning a third term.

Following his defeat in the Baringo senatorial campaign, Gideon Moi, like Mithika Linturi, who lost the Meru County governor’s race, won’t be seen in the Senate’s hallways any longer.

The house has also seen new comers such as Keroche brewaries CEO Tabitha Karanja, Karungo Thangwa and Jackson Mandago.

Below is a list of Senators who have been announced so far.

Tabitha Karanja – Nakuru County – UDA William Kiptumo – Baringo County – UDA Bonny Khalwale – Kakamega County – UDA Eddy Oketch – Migori County – ODM Okong’o Omogeni – Nyamira County – ODM Allan Chesang – Trans Nzoia County – UDA Mwenda Gataya – Tharaka Nithi County – UDA Faki Mwinyihaji – Mombasa County – ODM John Methu – Nyandarua County – UDA Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen – Elgeyo Marakwet County – UDA Okoiti Okiyah Omtatah – Busia County – NRA Godfrey Osotsi – Vihiga County – ODM Oburu Oginga Odinga – Siaya County – ODM Tom Odhiambo Ojienda – Kisumu County – ODM Moses Otieno Kajwang – Homabay County – ODM Samson Cherargei – Nandi County – UDA Agnes Kavindu – Machakos County – Wiper Enock Wambua – Kitui County – Wiper Joseph Kamau – Lamu County – Jubilee Samuel Seki – Kajiado County – UDA Ali Roba – Mandera County – UDM Daniel Maanzo – Makueni County – Wiper Edwin Sifuna- Nairobi County- ODM Jackson Arap Mandago – Uasin Gishu County – UDA Haji Abdulkadir Haji – Garissa County – Jubilee Danson Buya Mungatana – Tana River County – UDA Issa Boy – Kwale County – ODM Julius Murgor – Pokot West County – UDA Hillary Sigei – Bomet County – UDA Karungo Thangwa- Kiambu County- UDA

