List of Senators Who Have Been announced So far

The outcome of the 2022 general election will see a mix of seasoned senators and fresh faces dominating the next Senate.

Veteran politician James Agrey Orengo will not be in the next senate house after being elected governor of Siaya. Kipchumba Murkomen, on the other hand, is anticipated to be among the more seasoned leaders in the House after winning a third term.

Following his defeat in the Baringo senatorial campaign, Gideon Moi, like Mithika Linturi, who lost the Meru County governor’s race, won’t be seen in the Senate’s hallways any longer.

The house has also seen new comers such as Keroche brewaries CEO Tabitha Karanja, Karungo Thangwa and Jackson Mandago.

Below is a list of Senators who have been announced so far. 

  1. Tabitha Karanja – Nakuru County – UDA
  2.  William Kiptumo – Baringo County – UDA
  3. Bonny Khalwale – Kakamega County – UDA
  4.  Eddy Oketch – Migori County – ODM
  5.  Okong’o Omogeni – Nyamira County – ODM
  6. Allan Chesang – Trans Nzoia County – UDA
  7. Mwenda Gataya – Tharaka Nithi County – UDA
  8.  Faki Mwinyihaji – Mombasa County – ODM
  9. John Methu – Nyandarua County – UDA
  10. Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen – Elgeyo Marakwet County – UDA
  11.  Okoiti Okiyah Omtatah – Busia County – NRA
  12.  Godfrey Osotsi – Vihiga County – ODM
  13. Oburu Oginga Odinga – Siaya County – ODM
  14. Tom Odhiambo Ojienda – Kisumu County – ODM
  15. Moses Otieno Kajwang – Homabay County – ODM
  16.  Samson Cherargei – Nandi County – UDA
  17. Agnes Kavindu – Machakos County – Wiper
  18. Enock Wambua – Kitui County – Wiper
  19. Joseph Kamau – Lamu County – Jubilee
  20. Samuel Seki – Kajiado County – UDA
  21. Ali Roba – Mandera County – UDM
  22. Daniel Maanzo – Makueni County – Wiper
  23. Edwin Sifuna- Nairobi County- ODM 
  24. Jackson Arap Mandago – Uasin Gishu County – UDA
  25. Haji Abdulkadir Haji – Garissa County – Jubilee
  26. Danson Buya Mungatana – Tana River County – UDA
  27. Issa Boy – Kwale County – ODM
  28.  Julius Murgor – Pokot West County – UDA
  29.  Hillary Sigei – Bomet County – UDA
  30. Karungo Thangwa- Kiambu County- UDA

Also Read: List of 7 Female Politicians Who Have Been Elected as Governors 

