Malala Finally Reveals Mudavadi’s Secret Plans Join DP Ruto’s UDA Ahead of 2022 Poll

It is now beyond doubts that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of 2022.
One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief principals Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetangula, KANU chairman Gideon, Amani National Congress (ANC) principal and United Democratic Party (UDP) party leader Cyrus Jirongo has toured Moses Wetangula’s rural home in Kwa Dina, Webuye, Bungoma county to plant the seeds of Uchumi Bora and OKA’s agenda into the hearts of Luhyas ahead of 2022 poll.
Mudavadi’s perceived spokesperson Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala has dissected Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Leader Raila Odinga into political portions for hardly pushing One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners to his 2022 presidential bid.
“He (Raila) should keep distance with our leaders in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and concentrate on his bid to become the president. I want to tell our brothers in ODM that it is safe to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) than supporting Raila’s presidency. We will not support him” Malala said.
Malala’s controversial bombshells exposed Mudavadi’s secret plans with the hustle nation head DP Ruto that might conceive a coalition ahead of 2022 election.
“We cannot work with Raila bwana, ama nyinyi mko tayari kuungana na Raila? Sisi kama One Kenya Alliance tumesema hatuezi ungana na ODM” Malala added.https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/wewe-ni-mjaluo-hutapewa-anc-ticket-fire-erupts-in-mudavadis-camp-as-malala-told-the-truth-ahead-of-kakamega-gubernatorial-race/