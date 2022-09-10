Martha Karua Hints at Moving to the East African Court of Justice to Appeal Supreme Court’s Decision

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya deputy party leader Martha Karua has hinted at moving to the East African Court of Justice to challenge the Supreme Court verdict that dismissed their petition and upheld William Ruto’s win.

Speaking on Saturday 10 at her Kimunye home in Kirinyaga County, Karua stated that she would consult the Arusha based court to know if the Supreme Court verdict was just.

“In Nairobi, they have the governor but we have majority MCAs. Azimio won more presidential votes in Nairobi. I cannot believe we lost. It doesn’t make sense. But the court said we move on and we shall do so in line with rule of law and democracy. There is no other place to go other than the East African Court where I last filed an appeal (against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in 2017).”

“I’m considering whether to travel on a hot air balloon to the East African Court of Justice just to discuss that judgement. I have time, I will take a break. – Martha Karua. For now, I will take a break but in my personal capacity I’m considering going to the East African Court of Justice,” She stated.

The former Justice and legal affairs minister further stated that she is eager to analyze the full Supreme court judgment that will be made available after 21 days.

She added that she was going on a political sabbatical but that, for the time being, Azimio Would have to live with the Supreme Court ruling.

“For now, because I have time, I will take a break and also because korti ilisema baada ya siku 21 wataleta sababu zao za ile maono walitoa nangojea hizo sababu,” she said.

“Lakini hiyo ya uamuzi hatukukubaliana kamwe, tutauheshimu, lakini hatutakubaliana na sababu zetu…wacha korti itoe sababu zake, nitoe zangu nipeleke kwengine.” She added.

