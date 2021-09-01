Matiangi Exposes Ruto Badly While Showing His security Detail: ‘He’s The Most Guarded DP In Kenya’s History With 257 Bodyguards’

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi has shot down allegations that the security of Deputy President William Ruto has been withdrawn or downgraded.

Speaking during National Assembly Security Committee on Wednesday, the CS insisted that Ruto is highly guarded.

In fact, according to Matiangí, Ruto is the most guarded VP in Kenyan history compared to all previous vice presidents and even former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Matiang’i told the committee that Ruto has a total of 257 officers deployed to guard him as well as secure his residences and properties.

“Contrary to the allegations made and in view of the tabled evidence (annex land 2), H.E. the Deputy President is the most guarded in the history of the country in comparison with previous equivalent office holders,” said Matiang’i.

DP Ruto the most protected deputy in Kenya's history, with 257 security personnel including 74 presidential escort officers, Interior CS Matiang'i says pic.twitter.com/e78BtBl21Q — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 1, 2021

Matiangí presenter how Ruto’s team is organized saying it’s stacked into three units that comprise the Presidential Escort Unit and various police units including GSU, DCI and Administration Police.

On the first layer is a total of 85 officers among them 74 officers from the elite Presidential Escort Unit, 5 General Service Unit officers and 6 DCI officers.

The 85 officers, according to Matiang’i, are mandated to provide a 24-hour protection of the DP and are under the command of the a Commissioner of Police.

He said that another 121 officers, who make up the second layer, include officers from the Administration Police Unit and Prison department. They provide a 24-hour mobile patrol within the DP’s residences.

The third layer is known as the auxiliary security and these are security personnel deployed to secure various properties owned by the deputy president.

There’s another batch of 51 police officers from various police units manning various properties of Deputy President William Ruto.

He went on to compare with his predecessors saying all previous vice presidents had only 14 officers from the Presidential Escort Unit assigned to them yet Ruto has 74.

For the officers guarding residences of previous vice presidents, all of Ruto’s predecessors had between eight to 16 officers assigned to them while Ruto has 183.

Matiang’i said Jaramogi Odinga, Kenya’s first VP, had a total of 30 officers, Joseph Murumbi 22, Daniel Moi 34, Mwai Kibaki 26, Josephat Karanja 22, George Saitoti 30, Musalia Mudavadi 22, Michael Wamalwa 22, Moody Awori 22, and Kalonzo Musyoka 26. He added that when ODM leader Raila Odinga was Prime Minister he had 57 officers guarding him and his residences.