Kieleweke members have sensationally claimed that Interior CS Fred Matiangi’s life is in danger due to constant attacks from the Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies.

Led by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, the more than 20 lawmakers said they read mischief after Tanga Tanga members warned Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho to remember former security ministers George Saitoti and Joseph Nkaissery who died under mysterious circumstances. Saitioti died in a plane crash in 2012, while Nkaiserry collapsed and died in 2017, just a few days to the general elections.

“We have seen the DP and his associates warn CS’ and PS’ he believes are standing on his way to learn from history,” the MPs said through a statement read at parliament buildings by Gladys Wanga.

“Some of the DP associates have asked CS Matiangi and PS Kibicho to learn from the fates of the late Professor George Saitoti and Joseph Nkaissery. These are very loaded and desperate warnings which should not be wished away, ” she stated.

The more than 12 members who support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga asked Ruto to respect Matangi or resign. They said the DP is targeting anyone he sees as a threat to his 2022 presidential bid.

“We are not surprised that he is on the tangent again ranting and cursing with the characteristic anger and bitterness at people whom he believes owe him the presidency,” the statement read.

Wanga further accused Ruto of being insecure and unsure of his worth and future. She said this could be the reason he is attacking his juniors in government.

She said the DP is angry because the taps of corruption have run dry and the fake projects he used to launch are no longer available. She was referring to a directive from President Kenyatta early this year, in which he placed Matiang’i at the heart of all government projects.

The statement was in response to DP Ruto’s warning to civil servants that they should respect Kenyans. He warned the CS about “chest-thumping and displaying arrogance”.

There has been animosity between Matiangi and Ruto’s camp after reports emerged that the powerful CS may be endorsed by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to vie for Presidency in 2022.

