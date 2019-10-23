McDonald Mariga Struggles During an Interview with a Journalist

McDonald Mariga, a Jubilee nominee for Kibra by-election plunged into peril while seeking to respond to a question by a journalist on his vision for Kibra constituency.

Former Inter-Milan and Harambee Stars midfielder had arranged a tournament in Kibra grounds on Sunday, October 20, to strengthen his campaign bid in the city-based constituency.

A journalist cornered Mariga shortly after the end of the tournament and necessitated to know how the former Harambee Stars footballer was fairing on with his campaigns, and if the issues like security suggested by the constituents were addressed.

“It is just three weeks to the by-election, in terms of your strategy, is it working for you? And in terms of security issues raised by your team, have they been addressed? And finally how’s the ground in Kibra generally? posed the journalist

Unexpectedly, Mariga deviated to sheng` and further dodged the question quoting irrelevancy to that day`s event.

“Ground iko poa but today ilikuwa mambo ya sports sitaki kuongelea mambo mingi. Nataka tulaunch sports Kibra, na tu-nurture talents. Hiyo tu ndio me nataka coz me nabelieve employment inaweza kuja in three ways. Kupitia masomo, biashara ama talent.

However, Langata MP, Nixon Korir who was keen responded quickly to salvage Mariga from the awkward bit which was being aired on live TV.