MCK Report Reveals How Kenyan Media Houses Are Giving Raila More Coverage Than Ruto & Wajackoyah

A new report has indicated that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has received more media coverage than his main challenger Dr. William Ruto ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The Media Council of Kenya’s media monitoring and research report on media performance on election campaign reporting, which was released yesterday, revealed that the former Prime Minister and his running mate, Martha Karua, received 61.2% of the coverage, while DP Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, received 38.2%.

George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party and his running mate Justina Wamae placed third with 0.54 percent, while David Mwaure and Ruth Mutua of the Agano Party only received 0.02 percent.

According to the report which covered the period between April and early June the four candidates who were cleared by IEBC for the presidential seat contest have continued to enjoy 96 percent mentions in the media in the past two months.

“The four candidates who secured clearance for the presidential August polls had an overall 96 per cent mentions in the media between April and June 6, 2022,” part of the report reads.

In radio coverage, the Azimio contender had 8,992 tales aired on more than 20 radio stations compared to the UDA leader’s 5,982 articles. The Azimio leader received 865,665 seconds of airtime on the sampled radio stations, whereas Dr. Ruto received 549,335 seconds.

David Omwoyo, the chief executive officer of MCK, justified Mr. Odinga’s coverage by asserting that Kenyans enjoy consuming Raila-Karua-related news, therefore their stories “sell more” than those of Ruto-Gachagua.

” For a long time Raila has been the best seller of news in the country hence he is viewed as the best newsmaker, his reemergence in the media space has excited many newsrooms. Deputy President William Ruto is also enjoying fair coverage.” The MCK chair noted.

