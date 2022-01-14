Meet 5 Most Educated Politicians In Kenya 2022 (Photos)

The academic credentials of Kenyan politicians have come under increased scrutiny in recent months ostensibly as a result of the country’s new electoral regulations.

Although some politicians have had to persuade the public that they are academically eligible for the role, others have outstanding academic credentials that place them head and shoulders above their peers.

Below are the 5 most learned politicians in the land.

1. Anyang Nyongo

Prof Anyang Nyongo, the current Governor of Kisumu County is one of the most learned Kenyan politicians. He earned a first-class honors degree in political science from Uganda’s Makerere University.

In 1969/70, he was the president of the Makerere Guild. He then went on to the University of Chicago for his graduate and postgraduate studies, earning his Master’s and Ph.D. in political science in 1977.

2. Prof. Paul Chepkwony

Prof. Paul graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Organic Chemistry and a Ph. D. in Organic Chemistry.

He has a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Nairobi.

Prof. Paul is currently a senior lecturer and Associate Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Eldoret. He is the former governor of Kericho County.

3. Prof Kivutha Kibwana

The Makueni Governor holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Nairobi and a Masters of Law degree; one from the University of London and another from Harvard. He was recently awarded a master’s in theology studies from Africa International University.

4. Prof Kithure Kindiki

The Tharaka Nithi senator comes from one of the most learned families where all of his 4 brothers are professors. Kindiki has a Ph.D. in law from the University of Pretoria.

5. Alfred Mutua

The Machakos governor holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Whitworth College in the United States, a master’s degree in communication from Eastern Washington University, and a doctorate in communication and media from the University of Western Sydney in Australia.