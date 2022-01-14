Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet 5 Most Educated Politicians In Kenya 2022 (Photos)

By

Published

The academic credentials of Kenyan politicians have come under increased scrutiny in recent months ostensibly as a result of the country’s new electoral regulations.
Although some politicians have had to persuade the public that they are academically eligible for the role, others have outstanding academic credentials that place them head and shoulders above their peers.

Below are the 5 most learned politicians in the land.

1. Anyang Nyongo

maxresdefault

Prof Anyang Nyongo, the current Governor of Kisumu County is one of the most learned Kenyan politicians. He earned a first-class honors degree in political science from Uganda’s Makerere University.
In 1969/70, he was the president of the Makerere Guild. He then went on to the University of Chicago for his graduate and postgraduate studies, earning his Master’s and Ph.D. in political science in 1977.

2. Prof. Paul Chepkwony

IMG 20211106100206

Prof. Paul graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Organic Chemistry and a Ph. D. in Organic Chemistry.
He has a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Nairobi.
Prof. Paul is currently a senior lecturer and Associate Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Eldoret. He is the former governor of Kericho County.

3. Prof Kivutha Kibwana

Kivutha Baby

The Makueni Governor holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Nairobi and a Masters of Law degree; one from the University of London and another from Harvard. He was recently awarded a master’s in theology studies from Africa International University.

4. Prof Kithure Kindiki

37004fedf00ded3209b8664f89af41a6

The Tharaka Nithi senator comes from one of the most learned families where all of his 4 brothers are professors. Kindiki has a Ph.D. in law from the University of Pretoria.

5. Alfred Mutua

PHOTO 2020 06 21 15 24 51

The Machakos governor holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Whitworth College in the United States, a master’s degree in communication from Eastern Washington University, and a doctorate in communication and media from the University of Western Sydney in Australia.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019