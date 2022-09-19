Connect with us

Politics

Mike Sonko Furious After UK Government Did this to President Ruto

By

Published

 

jt 1663585592

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been left irritated after the United Kingdom (UK) government asked President William Ruto and other African leaders to board a bus in London, which transported them into Buckingham Palace for the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a photo seen by KDRTV President Ruto and his wife boarded the bus alongside other African heads of state. Ruto was however without Aide de Camp Brigadier Timothy Lekolool, who was with him when he left Kenya on Sunday. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu was Seated in front of lady Rachel Ruto.

President Ruto landed in the UK on Sunday, September 18 evening and was welcomed by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Manoah Esipisu.

Taking to his Facebook account on Monday Mike Sonko accused the UK Government of looking down upon African heads of state.

“Hawa wazungu hawana adabu wanawekaje marais wa Africa ndani ya Bus moja huko London. God forbid kitu mbaya ifanyike kwa hiyo bus itakuaje?”

Loosely translated to “These white people have no manners, how can they put African presidents in the same bus in London? God forbid if something bad happens on the bus what will they do?” Sonko posed.

A number of heads of state were not permitted to use their motorcades due to severe rules imposed by the UK government to facilitate transportation to the burial site.

“We regret that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest’s family, staff, or entourage may be admitted,” a statement from the UK read.

However, a few Heads of State, such as US President Joe Biden, were permitted to use their official vehicles, with the US president riding in his famous “Beast” Car.

