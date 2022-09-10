Connect with us

Politics

Mt Kenya Foundation Sends Message to President-elect William Ruto

By

Published

MKF scaled 1

The Mt Kenya Foundation has vowed to work with William Ruto’s administration after the Supreme Court upheld his victory as President last week.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 9 together with the Gema Cultural Association (GCA), the foundation congratulated Ruto and Rigathi for their win and promised to support their presidency.

“We take this opportunity to congratulate the president-elect and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua for their election to the presidency and we promise to support his government and pray that God will help him fulfill the vision for our great nation,” the statement read in part.

The foundation also asked Ruto to foster national unity like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As a father would do, we expect the president-elect will develop the country equally. All elected leaders should address the issues of drought and high cost of living that are affecting Kenyans.”

The Foundation also appreciated Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga for honoring the Supreme Court’s decision.

The group further stated that the Uhuru and Raila in March 2018 brought peace to the country.

“We appreciate their (Raila and Martha Karua) immense contribution to the democratization process of this country,” the foundation stated.

Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua had urged the group to collaborate with Ruto’s government, which he claimed would accommodate everyone, including those who opposed their bid for the presidency.

“I want to welcome those in the Mt Kenya Foundation who were against Ruto’s leadership. Come build Kenya with us,” Gachagua stated then.

The Mt Kenya foundation had through their support behind Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in the just concluded general elections. Raila who was running for the 5th time lost to William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Also Read: Meet Rachel’s Big Sister Who Introduced Her to President-Elect William Ruto 

