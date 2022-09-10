Meet Rachel’s Big Sister Who Introduced Her to President Elect William Ruto 

The love story of President-elect William Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto, is a beautiful one with both difficult and joyful moments. The two who are set to move in Statehouse first met in Sugoi, Turbo Constituency back in the 80’s.

Ruto was introduced to Rachel by Lydia Kimetto who is her older sister.

Ruto had approached Lydia Kimetto and asked her to put him in touch with her younger sister.

Lydia claimed that she knew her sister to be a devout and hardworking woman who was the ideal match for Ruto. Her “difficult and almost unapproachable” nature posed a challenge, though. She had some reservations about Ruto winning her heart.

“I promised Ruto that I would help him get close to her. I had known Ruto as God-fearing and actively involved in youth activities in the church. Rachel was exactly the same.”

“I didn’t know Ruto would actually win my sister’s heart, knowing the kind of person she was, but he did. He was too convincing. He’d promised to do his best,” Kimetto told the Standard.

While Rachel enrolled at Kenyatta University to pursue a teaching career, Ruto joined the University of Nairobi to study botany.

“She was posted to Kessup girls for teaching practice and I was generally around and that is where our love history grew from. The rest is history,” Ruto said in a past interview with Churchill.

Rachel taught briefly after their marriage in 1991, but left to support her husband’s political and business careers. She came to the limelight after William Ruto became Deputy President in 2013.

Ruto and Rachel are blessed with 7 children namely; Nick, Abby, Stephanie, June, Charlenne, George and Nadia.

The Ruto family is set to be on the limelight in the next 5 years as they are set to occupy the State House after Ruto is sworn in on Tuesday September 13.

