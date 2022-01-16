Connect with us

“My Next Political Direction Will Be A Tsunami’’ Mudavadi Says

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has requested Kenyans to keep calm and wait for his major political announcement scheduled on January 23.

While speaking in Nyamira County on Sunday, the former vice president dismissed rumors of joining any camp ahead of the August 9 elections.

“I have heard people say I am slowly moving out of OKA. Just wait. There is a major announcement that will shake the country. There is no need for doubts,” the ANC party leader said, as quoted in the Star.

Mudavadi said that the major announcement will be held at the Bomas of Kenya where he will unveil his way forward to the August general elections.

“We do not want to pre-empt what we have discussed as the leaders of ANC. But we will give a major declaration that will be like an earthquake on our way forward politically,” he remarked.

Mudavadi, who was in the company of Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, Deputy Governor James Gesami and Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja refuted claims of skipping the One Kenya Alliance principals meeting that was held last week. Mudavadi said he was busy engaged in organizing for the ANC delegate’s conference.

Mudavadi’s sentiments come barely a day after his OKA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka stated he will be on the ballot in the August polls.

“I am running for president because I believe I love this nation. I am running for president ladies, gentlemen and my fellow Kenyans because I have seen what fear and hatred and mismanagement has bring to this nation.” Kalonzo stated.

According to a recent report by Citizen Tv, Kalonzo emerged as the top candidate to be OKA’s flag bearer in the August polls.

The options in the report placed Kalonzo Musyoka at the top ticket with ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi as the running mate as the first option. In the second option, one Kenya Alliance technical committee proposed a Kalonzo- Martha Karua ticket, and a Kalonzo-Moses Wetangula option as the third choice.

