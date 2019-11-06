NASA Row Escalates as Ukambani MPs Now Donate Their Governors to Raila

The fallout between Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM leader Raila Odinga seems to have gotten worse after the recent happenings in the Kibra by-elections.

Over the weekend, Raila was seen in the company of the three Ukambani governors (all of whom are opposed to Kalonzo) at a campaign rally in Kibra. The former PM publicly announced that he was making new friends.

But it is Raila’s utterances a day earlier, that have raised an uproar in Ukambani region, with leaders from demanding for an immediate apology.

On Saturday, during a meeting with the Kamba community in Kibra, the AU envoy said he trusts Kambas because they are like women if they promise to give you they will.

Baba I’m very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance. We supported you for 10 years and you should respect my community. pic.twitter.com/VH01BTSupK — Wavinya Ndeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) November 3, 2019



“Kambas are faithful, just like women When they want to give it to you, they will.”

Wiper MPs in Ukambani have threatened to lead a mass walkout from the NASA Coalition, if Raila does not apologize over the remarks that belittled Kamba women.

“The blanket profiling of the Kamba community in words that we find difficult to repeat must be seen for what it is, it betrays Raila’s contempt for our community,” said Kitui Central MP Makau Mulu during a Press Briefing at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday.

Mulu, who was accompanied by eight other lawmakers from the region, accused the three governors of cheering Raila as he belittled the community.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said the governors do not speak for the community and they have donated them to Raila’s camp.

“They don’t speak for the community. They have never spoken for the community when Wiper was battling Raila’s candidate in Embakasi South,” Wambua said.

On Monday, during the first memorial of Kalonzo’s father Peter Mairu, a section of leaders called out Raila for the demeaning utterances.

“We demand an apology from Raila after his humiliating sentiments, which were accelerated by the three governors who immediately rushed to his call in the name of representing the community,” Kitui Woman Rep Irene Kasalu said.

Kalonzo and the three governors do not see eye to eye. It seems Raila has taken advantage of the infighting in Ukambani to undermine his running mate in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

