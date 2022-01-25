Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

New Details Emerge on Why Mudavadi Chose DP William Ruto over Raila

By

Published

20220125 081837

Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s close aides have been holed up in offices for a long time to cut out a deal between the two leaders.

Though no details about the deal have been made public, new details have emerged that fears that opposition leader Raila Odinga had deployed his point men to undermine Mudavadi in his western Kenya backyard, as well as a belief that the post of a running mate in the Azimio power matrix was already locked for a Mt Kenya candidate.

This is among the reasons the ANC leader opted to cut a deal with the self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk.

According to an inside source who spoke to the people daily newspaper, Raila Odinga was using some Luhya leaders to undermine Musalia Mudavadi.

“Mudavadi felt Raila was using some Luhya leaders to persistently undermine him,” said an MP from Kakamega County allied to ANC who asked not to be named so as to discuss the sensitive matter freely.

“The leaders include Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, governors from the Western region led by Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.” The source said.

20220124 081825

According to other sources, Mudavadi was also pushed to contact Ruto by some key persons in his circle. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who worked as a bridge between the two due to his familiarity with The Deputy President while he was the National Alliance chairman, is alleged to have played a major role.

MP John Bunyasi, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale were among the others.

Mudavadi is alleged to have insisted on a running-mate post in the pact, but the Ruto camp argued that if the ANC chief was chosen, they would lose the Mt Kenya support.

There was a significant push for Mudavadi to settle on the National Treasury docket with an expanded portfolio, according to reports.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019