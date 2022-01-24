Connect with us

Politics

Not Mudavadi! Kenyans Told Where Ruto’s Running Mate Will Come From

20220124 081820

Photo of DP William Ruto and ANC party leader in Bomas on January 23, 2021. Image courtesy.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has denied speculations that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi will be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the August 9 polls.

This comes after the ANC leader said on Sunday, January 23, at his party’s NDC meeting in the Bomas of Kenya that he will cooperate with DP Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Senator Mwaura remarked that the role of Deputy President in the next administration was given to the people of Mount Kenya many years ago and that nothing has changed since then.

He claimed that allowing a group of Mt Kenya leaders to speak at the ANC’s NDC showed that they still have the running mate position in DP Ruto’s march to State House.

“We from the Mt Kenya region are very categorical that the Deputy President position is from our region and that has not changed. That is why you saw among the speakers were Anne Waiguru, Alice Wahome, and Rigathi Gachagua.

“That tells you clearly. I know our competitors are going to spin that Musalia Mudavadi is going to be the running mate of William Ruto, not at all. The details are going to be unraveled,” Senator Mwaura remarked.

20220124 081825

Following the announcement that the ANC, UDA, and FORD-Kenya will collaborate, pundits and experts across the country have speculated that Mudavadi could be Ruto’s running mate in the August general elections.

Ruto and Mudavadi are set to begin joint nationwide rallies with the first stop being in Nakuru County on Wednesday, Western region on Friday before they head to vote-rich Mt Kenya region over the weekend.

 

 

