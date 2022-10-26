ODM Chairman Claims President Ruto Will Run the Government Using Advisors

Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) chairperson John Mbadi has claimed that President Ruto intends to run the government from State House using his advisors and not Cabinet Secretaries.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 26 in Parliament the nominated MP alleged that the appointed Cabinet Nominees will be President William Ruto’s campaign managers ahead of 2027.

“The President has actually appointed 2027 regional campaign managers. The President is simply telling us to give him a cabinet that is not going to function because he is ready to run the entire government from State House using advisors,”

“The cabinet is deficient in terms of academic qualification, professional competence, experience and integrity.” Mbadi stated.

He added that the majority of nominees have been accused of corruption.

Mbadi’s sentiments come barely a week after former technical assistant to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta professor Mutahi Ngunyi asserted that William Ruto will run his government using technocrats.

In a statement on social media the political analyst argued that the Head of State will pick technocrats as Principal Secretaries (PS) who will then run the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Ruto is moving too fast for our political diagnosis. But this is my take: He will have a cabinet of cartoons like Moi. But have the types of Aisha Jumwa supported by a competent PS like Kibaki did. Then he will run government using technocrats. Don’t waste your time on CS vetting,” tweeted Mutahi Ngunyi.

The National Assembly has so far approved all the Cabinet nominees. This is after the house approved Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet nominee Peninah Malonza who had been Rejected by the Appointments Committee.

Azimio MPs in the committee had also raised concerns over the integrity and academic backgrounds of Public Service nominee Aisha Jumwa and her Agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi.

