Reprieve for Tourism CS Nominee Peninah Malonza as MPs Approve Her Nomination

The National Assembly has rescued Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Nominee Peninah Malonza after it overturned the Parliamentary committee on appointment’s decision to reject her.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, posed the question to the members regarding the committee’s unanimous recommendation to reject Malonza.

However, the members overturned Malonza’s rejection by acclamation vote.

Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu had tabled a motion to stop the Rejection of Malonza. Kasalu described the Tourism CS nominee as a bold woman and a person of unquestionable integrity.

“In view of the house decision today and the approval of the appointment of Peinah Malonza as the CS for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage and the requirement for an unequivocal decision of the National Assembly on such matters, I beg to move that pursuant to the provisions of article 122 (2) of the constitution and section 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments Act of 2011, that this House approves the appointment of Peninah Malonza as the CS Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage,” she stated.

South Mugirango Mp Silvanus Osoro had on Tuesday defended Malonza arguing that local politics might have played a role in her rejection.

“I call upon my colleague leaders that let’s learn to put our country ahead of everything. My imagination is that even the local politics must have played in this whole thing that warranted the rejection of Peninah Malonza. However honorable Speaker it is wrong to only use one parameter to deny her,” Osoro said.

While presenting the report on their screening, the leader of the majority, Kimani Ichung’wa, stated that Malonza had failed to demonstrate her suitability for the position.

“Honorable Speaker, the Committee in considering this particular nominee… we do state that the nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical administrative and technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage,” he said.

“Consequently, the nominee lacks requisite ability and experience to serve as a Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.” Ichungwa added.

