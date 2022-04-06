Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Panic in Raila Camp as 6 Parties Threaten to Leave Azimio

By

Published

20220406 205400

Atleast 6 Azimio political parties gave threatened to dump the movement in the next 48 hours over being sidelined in key decisions in the newly formed outfit.

While adressing the media on Wednesday led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, the six parties stated that they will look for other political partners if their conditions are not met in the Raila camp.

“We must be listened to in order to fully join them. It must be known that time is running out but we still have options that we can invoke anytime,” Governor Mutua stated.

“The document needs to be renegotiated to ensure that all interests are taken care of. The agreement should not be decided by three parties  In the same way that they have introduced zoning through some technical terms, we want them to be done away with” he added.

Mutua further revealed that only a subset of his party’s members had been permitted to see the draft coalition agreement for a limited period of time.

He stated that such behavior would not be accepted and that they would not sign the agreement until their demands were addressed.

The six parties include Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Muungano party led by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Chama Cha Uzalendo and Kenya Reforms Party.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020