PHOTOS: Mariga Sends Chills in ODM as Thousands Attend his Kibra Rally

Lame duck! That is how former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga was described when he declared his interest for the Kibra Constituency seat.

Some even declared that Kibra Constituency is Raila Odinga’s bedroom and they will not allow anyone to mess with it.

But with barely a month to the elections, and having overcome so many obstacles on the road, the former Inter Milan star looks like a potential MP for Kibra.

Read Also: Tension in ODM as Kibra Candidate Plans to Quit and Support Mariga

The evidence is out there. On Sunday, he organised a rally at the heart of the constituency and thousands turned up. Nobody would have thought of this two weeks ago.

The photos have sent chills in the ODM camp which hopes to retain the seat that fell vacant following the demise of former MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer in July. ODM has fielded Ken Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth.

#mariga

Don't be surprised if @McDonald_Mariga wins KIBERA parliamentary seat

With GOD everything is possible

Don't look down upon Mariga

He has a Constitutional right to vie for the seat pic.twitter.com/Ej5erqylxL — KIPLETING MANUELA LE MAGICIAN (@ItsTheMagician) September 29, 2019

Someone even shared pictures of Mariga’s campaign and that of Imran. Imran has not attracted such a huge rally so far.

#mariga campaigning in Kibra while Okoth campaigns in Kibra! The real voters are in KIBRA not ferried from somewhere to a ground! Kibra is 🍊 pic.twitter.com/LDda321Kwv — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) September 29, 2019

It seems like Mariga is benefiting from William Ruto’s tactics. Ruto is regarded as one of the master tacticians in Kenyan politics and has set his eyes on Kibra, as he tests the waters ahead of 2022.

Am not a prophet neither do i wish to be one, but i can loudly en confidently say that Kibra is ready for Mariga & change the Old narrative of "Ngome Ya ODM"… Babas Bedroom Shenanigans will be over soon. https://t.co/HDCL4aq7bQ — Joshua Thirinja (@ThirinjaJoshua) September 29, 2019

“Tactics without strategy are the drums of losing so they say. Master strategist Dp Ruto has already laid the foundation for Mariga‘s triumphant! An avalanche of disappointment awaits Raila’s lickspittle.” A social media user by the name Imwene shared his views on the Kibra by-elections.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Hustler Ruto Dishes Out Bananas in Vihiga

However, some people have questioned the source of the huge crowd that attended the rally. Could it be people from elsewhere?

In a Political rally when you see the supporters wearing brand new campaign t-shirts with caps 🧢 then 3 things are involved :

1. Fake supporters ferried to the ground.

2. Locals bought to attend the rally.

3. Refer to number 1 and 2#Mariga pic.twitter.com/7Y55aQKY0C — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO® (@Moha001_Onyango) September 29, 2019

There is a claim that the people who attended the rally had been ferried from as far as Kiambu and Kasarani. Could Mariga’s camp be desperate? And what does he aim to achieve by ferrying non-locals?

At around 9 am today along Thika Road. Jubilee (read DP Ruto ) was ferrying People in lorries as far as from Murang'a,Thika,Kiambu,Kasarani etc to attend Mariga rally in Kibra. These are not Kibra voters. Real Kibra voters have gone to Kasarani to watch Gor Mahia Match#mariga — Kioko Nzyimi (@KiokoNzyimi) September 29, 2019

Should ODM be afraid of the huge crowd Mariga is attracting in Kibra?

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases