Politics

PHOTOS: Mariga Sends Chills in ODM as Thousands Attend his Kibra Rally

Avatar

Published

9 mins ago

on

EFo3RZEXkAIk1Cq
Mariga's Rally in Kibra (PHOTO COURTESY)
Image

MacDonald Mariga in Kibra (PHOTO COURTESY)

Lame duck! That is how former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga was described when he declared his interest for the Kibra Constituency seat.

Some even declared that Kibra Constituency is Raila Odinga’s bedroom and they will not allow anyone to mess with it.

But with barely a month to the elections, and having overcome so many obstacles on the road, the former Inter Milan star looks like a potential MP for Kibra.

The evidence is out there. On Sunday, he organised a rally at the heart of the constituency and thousands turned up. Nobody would have thought of this two weeks ago.

The photos have sent chills in the ODM camp which hopes to retain the seat that fell vacant following the demise of former MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer in July. ODM has fielded Ken Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth.

Someone even shared pictures of Mariga’s campaign and that of Imran. Imran has not attracted such a huge rally so far.

It seems like Mariga is benefiting from William Ruto’s tactics. Ruto is regarded as one of the master tacticians in Kenyan politics and has set his eyes on Kibra, as he tests the waters ahead of 2022.

“Tactics without strategy are the drums of losing so they say. Master strategist Dp Ruto has already laid the foundation for Mariga‘s triumphant! An avalanche of disappointment awaits Raila’s lickspittle.” A social media user by the name Imwene shared his views on the Kibra by-elections.

However, some people have questioned the source of the huge crowd that attended the rally. Could it be people from elsewhere?

There is a claim that the people who attended the rally had been ferried from as far as Kiambu and Kasarani. Could Mariga’s camp be desperate? And what does he aim to achieve by ferrying non-locals?

Should ODM be afraid of the huge crowd Mariga is attracting in Kibra?

