PHOTOS: Raila’s Vehicles Have Same Number Plate

Last week, this site revealed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had impounded one of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Range Rovers over suspicion that it had evaded paying excise tax or it could have been stolen.

The detectives were planning to question the former Prime Minister last week. There has been no update on whether this happened.

But it so happens that there is something extra-ordinary about ‘Baba’s vehicles. All the vehicles have the same number plate. This is weird.

Read Also: How Uhuru is Cleverly Playing Both Ruto and Raila

Political Activist Boniface Mwangi has made it his business to ensure all VIPs observe traffic rules and respect other motorists on the road. On Monday, Mwangi refused to give way to a VIP convoy.

As usual, he landed himself in trouble over the courageous act. One of the police officers in the motorcade insulted him. But Mwangi recorded a video of the whole incident and shared it on Twitter.

Who will protect Kenyans from this overentitled VIPs and their rogue bodyguards? A police officer in KCH 995E insulted me because l refused to be bullied, he was the lead car for KCP 755S. Please record, post & shame VIP bullies everyday @NPSOfficial_KE @IG_NPS @Ma3Route @IPOA_KE pic.twitter.com/XjTBpVzq3S — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 14, 2019

The activist revealed the number plates of the high-end vehicles as ‘KCP 755s’ and ‘KCH 995E’. Mwangi had asked the public to shame the owner of the vehicles who interestingly turned out to be Raila Odinga.

That's Raila. He's among VIPs outside the presidency entitled to use security sirens on the road. There was a circular made to that effect last year. Be careful not to land in trouble pic.twitter.com/G0rU1U87d7 — Robert Langat (@Its_Roba) October 14, 2019

But the Twitter Bureau of Investigations also unearthed something never known to the public. The number plate KCH 995E was being used by more than one vehicle, all of them attached to Baba.

Why is raila changing plates BUUUANA? Ama its a case of shamba la wanyama tuendelee tu na maisha? pic.twitter.com/y73el8T5x5 — Chapia (@david_osore) October 14, 2019

So, Baba’s convoy is not only harassing motorists on the road but he also has one number plate for all his fleet. Does the law allow for this or is Raila abusing it because he is a big fish?

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases