Powerful Roles Rigathi Gachagua Is Set To Have in Ruto’s Government 

Outgoing president Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s 2019 presidential order that saw Interior CS Fred Matiang’i become the super CS drew mixed reactions as he became more powerful than William Ruto.

This could become a thing of the past if President-elect William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua assume office.

Gachagua is poised to reclaim from CS Matiangi the ability to preside over all cabinet meetings when Ruto is absent. This would encompass general supervisory leadership throughout the whole project delivery circle.

Gachagua will also assume the role of pushing for development projects in the country.

In addition, he will oversee and launch government projects started and supported by the national government. This means that members of the National Assembly would return to lobbying for development projects at the DP’s office in Karen.

Gachagua will also be responsible for evaluating the follow-up of allotted resources for priority projects in order to ensure their proper utilization for the desired outcome.

In May of this year,Ruto pledged that in his administration, his deputy will be permitted to lead cabinet committees, despite the fact that the current constitution does not permit this unless the president delegated the authority.

Ruto stated that he will make this happen through a presidential executive order as soon as he takes office.

“I have every intention on my first day in office – and in accordance with Article 21E of the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement to sign an Executive Order that will provide an expanded role, together with what the Constitution gives, to the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

Having occupied that office for the past close to 10 years, I believe that the office can serve the people of Kenya better, we can get more output from the office of the deputy president if that office is not cannibalised or vandalised,” said Ruto.

