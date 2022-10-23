President Ruto Reveals Details of his Closed-door Meeting With Kalonzo Musyoka After the August Polls

President William Ruto disclosed that he met with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka behind closed doors to discuss the possibility of a political alliance after the August 9 General elections.

Speaking on Sunday October 23 in Kitui, the head of state revealed that he asked Kalonzo to join his government but he declined the offer and maintained that he would stand in opposition with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

“I personally looked for him and had a sit-down with him. I told him that I would like to work together with him but he told me that he wanted to work with the opposition,

“Let him try out with the opposition then we can give it a second try, si tulisema kazi ni kazi (didn’t we say every work matter)? And even the opposition helps us keep the government in check,” Ruto said.

However, he stated that even without Kalonzo, the people of the Lower Eastern region would not be excluded from his government or neglected in development projects.

Ruto was compelled to clarify his position after regional leaders exerted pressure on him to shake hands with the former Vice President.

Speaking in the same event DP Rigathi Gachagua stated that they have no issues with the Wiper leader. He went on to say that the only problem is that they don’t understand him.

“Governor Wavinya Ndeti, we have no problem with Kalonzo, we are waiting for him. It is you who will decide what you want with him because we don’t understand him.

“We looked for him, asked him to join us but he went back to Raila Odinga. Even the day he was ashamed being subjected to the running mate interview it is us who defended him. We don’t know why he is confused,” the DP said.

