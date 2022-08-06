Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Sonko Reveals How Kalonzo Was Sent By Deep State to Lie to Him About Nairobi

By

Published

Sonko Kalonzo og image

Sonko Kalonzo

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has alleged that Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was sent by ‘deep state’ to dupe him.

Speaking at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday During Kenya Kwanza’s final mega rally Sonko revealed that Kalonzo lied to him that he was unwanted in Nairobi and should look for a seat outside Nairobi. 

“Kalonzo, alinipoteza. He was sent to tell me that Nairobi people rejected.Alitumwa kuniingiza box akanipeleka huko mombasa,” Sonko said.

Sonko stated that it was DP William Ruto who picked him after being fought the Azimio La Umoja Coalition. 

He urged Nairobi residents to vote for Ruto as he is a representative of people who have been oppressed by the government. 

” Ruto aliona nilivyo adhibiwa  an akanichukua. Na siko pekee yangu.. Look at Duale , Murkomen, Kihika  all are were oppressed by the government but this will change soon.” Sonko remarked. 

Sonko blasted Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu for going to bed with the deep state instead of fighting for the rights of the locals.

He questioned why the incumbent has not advocated for the recompense of the residents whose houses were demolished.

“Ule governor bonoko wa Nairobi after being sworn in instead of working and kutetea wanyonge waliobomolewa nyumba , she worked with the system,” Sonko stated. 

Sonko claimed that he was summoned to the state house to allow the demolitions in Nairobi during the covid-19 pandemic, but he refused.

“Wale wakubwa serikali walikuwa wananiita pale staye house. Tunataka areas za mukuri, karibangi zibomolewe. I however refused and  I said I cannot fight voters who elected me into leadership,’ he said.

Sonko also asked the Nairobi people to vote for the Kenya Kwanza team, led by Senator Johnson Sakaja. 

Also Read: Kalonzo Turns Down Ruto’s Job Offer Hours After Sonko Joined Kenya Kwanza

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020