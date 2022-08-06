Sonko Reveals How Kalonzo Was Sent By Deep State to Lie to Him About Nairobi

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has alleged that Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was sent by ‘deep state’ to dupe him.

Speaking at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday During Kenya Kwanza’s final mega rally Sonko revealed that Kalonzo lied to him that he was unwanted in Nairobi and should look for a seat outside Nairobi.

“Kalonzo, alinipoteza. He was sent to tell me that Nairobi people rejected.Alitumwa kuniingiza box akanipeleka huko mombasa,” Sonko said.

Sonko stated that it was DP William Ruto who picked him after being fought the Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

He urged Nairobi residents to vote for Ruto as he is a representative of people who have been oppressed by the government.

” Ruto aliona nilivyo adhibiwa an akanichukua. Na siko pekee yangu.. Look at Duale , Murkomen, Kihika all are were oppressed by the government but this will change soon.” Sonko remarked.

Sonko blasted Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu for going to bed with the deep state instead of fighting for the rights of the locals.

He questioned why the incumbent has not advocated for the recompense of the residents whose houses were demolished.

“Ule governor bonoko wa Nairobi after being sworn in instead of working and kutetea wanyonge waliobomolewa nyumba , she worked with the system,” Sonko stated.

Sonko claimed that he was summoned to the state house to allow the demolitions in Nairobi during the covid-19 pandemic, but he refused.

“Wale wakubwa serikali walikuwa wananiita pale staye house. Tunataka areas za mukuri, karibangi zibomolewe. I however refused and I said I cannot fight voters who elected me into leadership,’ he said.

Sonko also asked the Nairobi people to vote for the Kenya Kwanza team, led by Senator Johnson Sakaja.

