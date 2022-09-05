President Uhuru Breaks Silence After Supreme Court Upholded William Ruto’s Win

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gently indicated his displeasure with the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the election of his vice president, William Ruto.

The retiring president urged Kenyans to demand accountability from all institutions, stating that their decisions must always be consistent and coherent.

He questioned whether elections should focus on numbers or processes, adding that institutions cannot make one decision in one election and the opposite decision in another election.

“We must ask ourselves, is it about numbers or is it about the process? Which of these two is it? Can our institutions rule one way in one election and another way in another election without scrutiny?” he posed.

The head of state also stated that the court’s ruling must be scrutinized in order to strengthen the country’s democracy.

“True belief and true judgements must correspond to the actual state of affairs but do our constitutional institutions meet these thresholds?

While we must appreciate these institutions, we must hold them to account. Their truth has to be consistent and coherent. This is the only way we build our democracy.” He remarked.

Uhuru pledged a seamless transition and praised all elected leaders, but he did not specifically mention Ruto.

William Ruto in his speech ealier had stated that he will call Uhuru to discuss on the transition of power.

He revealed that he had not spoke to his boss in months and vowed that he will honour Uhuru Kenyatta as he retires.

“We will respect Mr Kenyatta in his retirement. We will give him the honour he deserves. We are not petty,” Dr Ruto said at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

The two who were close before 2018 fell out after Uhuru reached out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a handshake.