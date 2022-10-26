Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga Alleges How the Ruto Govt is Raising Money to Pay Foreign Countries

By

Published

20221019 201341

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Party leader Raila Odinga has alleged that the William Ruto government is raising money to pay foreign countries that supported the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the August 9 General Elections. 

In a statement on Tuesday October 25, the former premier claimed that the Ruto government is sourcing the money from drought mitigation measures that it has rolled out. 

“They will be making a killing to pay back their foreign backers and align with those corporations for the future,” Raila stated.

However, he did not identify the foreign individuals and nations that benefited from the scheme.

In addition, the former prime minister, who is currently in India, stated that Ruto was already campaigning for his presidential bid in 2027 rather than addressing the drought situation in Kenya.

He described the government’s proposed interventions as political survival strategies. Raila demanded more robust responses to the disaster that has afflicted more than 20 counties.

“The required emergency response is evidently missing, but instead, the government is consumed by the politics of survival and the elections of 2027.

“This situation requires a massive emergency response programme to ensure rapid delivery of food, water and medicine to the millions of people not just in arid and semi-arid areas but in virtually all corners of the country, who are affected by the prolonged drought,” he stated.

This comes barely a month after the ODM leader claimed that the international community has always blocked his bid to become the Kenyan president. 

Raila had on October 6 claimed that his plan to make Kenya an industrialized country did not sit well with western countries. 

“The international monopoly capital is not comfortable when you are talking about making Kenya a manufacturing hub to supply Eastern and Central African region. Those people are not happy with you when you talk about beneficiation and value addition to local raw materials that are going to compete against international monopoly capital,”he said.

Also Read: Kipchumba Murkomen Reveals How Raila Introduced Him to Politics

