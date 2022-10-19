Connect with us

Politics

Kipchumba Murkomen Reveals How Raila Introduced Him to Politics

By

Published

images 5 2

Murkomen and Raila

Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee, Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed how Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga introduced him to politics. 

Speaking on Wednesday October 19 before the National Assembly Committee on appointments, the outgoing Elgeyo Marakwet Senator disclosed that Raila Odinga nominated him to serve on the task force on devolved government shortly after the 2010 Constitution was enacted.

Murkomen stated that his time on the task force afforded him the opportunity to contribute to devolution, which propelled the growth and development of 47 counties across the nation.

“Raila Odinga nominated me to sit in the task force on devolved government. I  served in that task force again with Mudavadi, and that must have been my most notable contribution to devolution because we came up with six laws on matters of devolved governance,” he revealed. 

Prior to his nomination to the task force, Murkomen actively participated in the civic education exercise during the 2010 Constitutional election campaigns.

In addition, he served as a law lecturer at a number of institutions before entering national politics in 2013.

Murkomen was elected as the senator of Elgeyo Marakwet County for three consecutive terms and served as majority leader in the Senate between 2017 and 2020.

President William Ruto nominated him for the Transportation and Infrastructure docket on September 28.

Earlier in the interrogation, Murkomen declared his net worth to be Ksh 550 million. Murkomen stated that his wealth was divided into three parcels of land in Trans Nzoia County, Narok County, and Kajiado County. He also declared ownership of two houses in Nairobi County.

“I am worth an estimated figure of Ksh 550 million, made up of properties, parcels of land, vehicles, and a wheelbarrow. My sources of income are from my law practice, my senate salary and farming,” he stated. 

Murkomen will resign as the Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet County if approved by the National Assembly.

