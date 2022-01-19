Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga Might be Lying To Kikuyus as Justine Muturi Asks Him To Come Out Clean

By

Published

Photo of

Photo of Justine Muturi and ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga. Image courtesy.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been asked to stop lying about designing the Thika Super Highway by National Assembly Speaker and presidential candidate Justin Muturi.

Muturi, who was speaking in Gatundu South, Kiambu County on Tuesday, January 18, accused the former Prime Minister of simply delivering false history.

” These are cheap lies if you like history this much, at least tell the truth and don’t be selective,” he said.

The speaker, who has expressed interest in succeeding retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 General Election, asked the opposition chief to tell Kenyans what he will do for them if he wins.

” I can challenge you. If. If you go to the ministry, you will not find his signature. Stop lying to us and tell the people what you will do,” Muturi added.

Raila made his remarks on Saturday, January 15, at Thika Stadium, when he claimed to be the brains behind the Thika Super Highway.

The former Prime Minister who was speaking while launching his campaign said he advocated for the demolition of people’s homes to make space for the construction of the 50- kilometer road.

The famed Thika Super Highway was built during the grand coalition government led by former President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The speaker also chastised Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya for describing other political parties as tribal.

“I’m still in the race with a non- tribal party. ” Everyone is welcome in the Democratic Party. It’s been said that the party is tribal. President Kibaki was elected by the same party. ” Stop claiming it’ s tribal, ” Muturi told the DP.

