Raila Odinga Might be Lying To Kikuyus as Justine Muturi Asks Him To Come Out Clean

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been asked to stop lying about designing the Thika Super Highway by National Assembly Speaker and presidential candidate Justin Muturi.

Muturi, who was speaking in Gatundu South, Kiambu County on Tuesday, January 18, accused the former Prime Minister of simply delivering false history.

” These are cheap lies if you like history this much, at least tell the truth and don’t be selective,” he said.

The speaker, who has expressed interest in succeeding retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 General Election, asked the opposition chief to tell Kenyans what he will do for them if he wins.

” I can challenge you. If. If you go to the ministry, you will not find his signature. Stop lying to us and tell the people what you will do,” Muturi added.

Raila made his remarks on Saturday, January 15, at Thika Stadium, when he claimed to be the brains behind the Thika Super Highway.

The former Prime Minister who was speaking while launching his campaign said he advocated for the demolition of people’s homes to make space for the construction of the 50- kilometer road.

The famed Thika Super Highway was built during the grand coalition government led by former President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The speaker also chastised Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya for describing other political parties as tribal.