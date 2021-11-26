Raila Set To Be Installed As A Kikuyu Elder In Nyeri

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is expected to extend Azimio la Umoja forays to the former president Mwai Kibaki’s rural home in Nyeri county.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) insiders and president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee allied MPs are keenly grounding Raila’s development track record when he served as Prime Minister during the reign of H.E Mwai Kibaki.

Raila who has been associated with pushing Grand Coalition Government in Kibaki’s era is similarly extending the coalition trajectories with One Kenya Alliance partners, ruling Jubilee party and other like-minded leaders to board the train of Azimio la Umoja ahead of 2022 general election.

He is slated to attend a Kikuyu cultural fete which will be presided by the Kikuyu Council of Elders (KCE) chairman Wachira Kiago. Yesterday, Thursday, 25th November 2021, more than 200 Luo Council of Elders (LCE) arrived in Nyeri for a cultural fete in regard to the one that occured September 2022 in Bondo where Kikuyu Council of Elders visited the lake region.

Raila will be installed as a Kikuyu Elder by the top KCE and Kiama Kia Ma leaders before meeting youths and women groups on political engagements. He will later head to Golf Club for a special dinner with Mt Kenya tycoons and business people and embark on politically driven motive on Saturday where he will flare the air with Azimio la Umoja gospel.

Raila will be accompanied by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, former MP Priscilla Nyokabi, ICT CS Joe Mucheru among other handshake drummers from the region.

On the other hand DP Ruto will camp in Nakuru County to spearhead the hustler nation’s agenda of bottom-up as One Kenya Alliance (OKA) team will lead campaigns in Western region where they will make several stopovers in Bungoma county and Trans-nzioa county.