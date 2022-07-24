Raila Withdraws From Presidential Debate

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Flag bearer Raila Odinga has withdrawn from the forthcoming Presidential Debate set for Tuesday, July 29.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat, he said that joining William Ruto on stage would be “a bad idea”, terming Ruto as a leader who “will do and say anything” to seek power.

“He has become desperate. He is a man who has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame. That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethics, and governance the key existential questions that Kenya faces. These issues sit at the core of the Azimio campaign,” Professor Makau Mutua said.

“Any debate devoid of these questions would be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. That is why we do not intend to share a national podium with a person who lacks basic decency.” he added.

Raila is now set to hold a televised town hall meeting in Nairobi to engage voters.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate…. In lieu of a traditional debate, we plan to take part in a televised town hall at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to offer our solutions to the challenges facing the country and common people,”

“Mr.Odinga and Ms. Karua will answer questions put to them by the people of Kenya openly, honestly, and free from what would otherwise be nothing more than empty self-serving political theater.” the statement added.

This comes after Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, claimed that Azimio was considering sending Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino to face Ruto if the discussion was not adequately arranged.

Their demands arose after Hussein Mohamed, Director of Communications for the WSR campaigns, demanded that the discussion’s organizers devote more time to what they deemed “important” topics.

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has already said that he will not participate in the debate if he and Agano’s David Mwaure are partnered as second-tier presidential contenders.

Also Read: How Raila & Ruto Are Planning To Bag Majority of National Assembly Seats in August