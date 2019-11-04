Connect with us

Raila’s Bedroom Jokes Land Him in Trouble With Kamba Community

Kamba Governors Alfred Mutua, Charity Ngilu and Kivutha Kibwana [PHOTO COURTESY]

Kibra Constituency might have been declared Baba’s bedroom but it doesn’t mean Raila Odinga is allowed to make bedroom jokes at the expense of other communities.

The ODM leader has come under sharp criticism from the Kamba Community after he compared them to women. On Saturday, during a meeting with the community’s leadership, Raila said that Kambas are like women, if they promise to give you, they will give you.

‘Unajua Wakamba ni waminifu. Na wao ni kama kina mama, wakisema watakupatia wanakupatia,’ Raila said in a clip that has gone viral on social media. Some people have interpreted this as sexually demeaning women and the Kamba community.

Former Machakos Gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti demanded that Raila shows some respect to a community that has supported him in the past two general elections.

“Baba I’m very disappointed with your statement. Kambas are patient and loyal but we will not be taken for granted under any circumstance. We supported you for 10 years and you should respect my community,” Wavinya Ndeti said through a post on her Twitter handle.

Despite the concerns of the Kamba Community, the region’s three governors; Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) have thrown their weight behind ODM candidate Imran Okoth.

The three joined Raila and other opposition leaders in drumming up support for Imran on Sunday.

