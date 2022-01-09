Connect with us

Politics

Regional Kingpins Raila Odinga is Banking On To Win The August Election

Raila with Central Kenya leaders
ODM leader Raila Odinga looks to be relying on regional political heavyweights such as governors, senators, and community heavyweights to defeat Deputy President William Ruto, who is widely seen as his main rival in the 2022 general elections.

Odinga has won the backing of Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho, both of whom have put their presidential ambitions on hold in favor of their party leader.

Apart from the two, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Nderitu Muraithi (Laikipia), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Martin Wambora (Embu), Muthom Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), and James Nyoro of Kiambu have all vowed to support Raila in the August election.

Apart from regional political kingpins, the former Prime Minister appears to have the backing of Cabinet Secretaries such as Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Furthermore, as evidenced by the Mt Kenya Foundation, there appears to be a definite strategy in place to assist Raila in gaining the confidence of the Mt Kenya region, which has traditionally voted against him.

While Raila is focused on forming the Azimio La Umoja coalition with regional kingpins, his main counterpart DP William Ruto is touring the country interacting with voters, accompanied by a cadre of political newcomers who look to be first-term members of parliament, in order to whip up support for the hustler narrative.

 

